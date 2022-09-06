Bedford woman auctions late husband's beautiful artwork for Moggerhanger hospice

After her partner John died aged 54 in November 2021, Joanne Freeman raised more than £8,000 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice by auctioning off his incredible artwork in his memory.

The couple had wanted to show their thanks to the hospice’s nurses and staff and had discussed the idea of an art auction to raise vital funds.

Joanne, 49, said: “My late husband John was so grateful to the hospice staff. They looked after him with such care and kindness in his final days – and showed me so much compassion and support throughout. I know he was keen to see the proceeds of his artwork go to supporting the team there."

Joanne and John, and right, the auction for St John's Hospice.

John was a self-taught but accomplished artist, painting beautiful watercolours of stunning views across his local area and beyond - especially on holidays to Norfolk, Devon and France.

Over the years, he would hold exhibitions to sell his paintings as well as showcase his art in galleries across the region, with many people praising him on how talented he was.

In addition to the art auction, which was held at at the Scrum Bar at Bedford Blues Rugby Ground this summer, Joanne’s family, friends, and local community came together to donate prizes for the raffle, including a luxury pamper day with a haircut and spa treatment, and a dining experience at Paris House.

John's artwork at the auction.

Joanne said: “All the paintings sold and for sums far beyond what I imagined. I am so grateful to everyone who helped out and attended on the day and also to those who couldn't make it in person but supported us from afar.”

Indeed, the day exceeded Joanne’s expectations significantly. The auction and raffle raised an astonishing £8,325 for St John’s Hospice – smashing her initial target of £1,000.

Joanne concluded: “This is an incredible sum of money that will hopefully help the nurses perform their vital work and care for those who so desperately need it.

“John is the one person who we do need to thank, as without his talent there would have been no art auction.”