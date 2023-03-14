A Bedfordshire children's centre has helped to feed families in need during the Cost of Living crisis.

Shefford and Stotfold Children's Centre Tea Club started in January, and has been providing free, hot dinners to families in the area, heping 13 adults and 25 children during the first two months of the year. Six families have been able to access extra support through the Children’s Centre Crisis Fund, which helps people cover household bills and payments but with emergency support available.

One parent said: “I have been accessing food banks to feed my children, I've been fortunate to have help with my electric and gas bills through the crisis fund. Times are difficult at the minute. The staff don't judge, they welcome me and the children every week with a hot meal and extra fresh food to take home.”

Free, hot meals have helped several families in the area.

Another parent said: “The children's centre is my family [and] like a second home to me. It means we have a warm space to be in to have a hot cooked meal. I feel less isolated being at home as a single parent and the children enjoy new foods.”

Taking place at Shefford Children’s Centre, the club is supported by donations. The children’s centre has partnered with a number of local organisations including the Need Project and Seasons Fruit and Veg to increase their access to fresh and healthy produce. The centre founded the club as a response to the increase in the cost-of-living and identified a gap in services after school where families needed a safe place to be supported and shown how to offer meals on a budget. As well as providing free meals, the Tea Club is an opportunity for children to try new foods and ensure they are getting a nutritious diet.

