Bedfordshire Fire Service celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue is celebrating its apprentices this National Apprenticeship Week.
Trainee firefighters take part in an 18-month apprenticeship scheme, while there are also apprenticeships in other departments including finance and ICT.
Aaron Fuller is an apprentice in the property services department. He said: “I love that no two days are the same, with a lot of varied work and experiences taking place. My area of responsibility has expanded exponentially as I develop my skills and knowledge daily.”
Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Alison Kibblewhite said: “Our apprenticeships schemes are a great avenue into a long and rewarding career. It provides young people in the local area with great opportunities to enter the job market at the start of their careers.
“Our apprentices are learning on the job, gaining new skills, and bringing fresh ideas to the service, ensuring that we are always striving to work smarter to provide an excellent service to the people of Bedfordshire.”