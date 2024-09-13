Pensioners could lose bus passes, it has been claimed. Photo: National World - Sarah Standing (160566-180)

Conservatives are warning that older people in the county could lose their free bus passes, as the Government refused to confirm it will continue with the scheme introduced by the Tories following the Covid pandemic

A Conservative party spokesperson said: “Older people across Bedfordshire could lose their bus passes in Labour's latest raid on pensioners.

“On the same day they scrapped Winter Fuel Payments worth up to £300 for millions of pensioners, they refused to confirm they will continue with the free bus pass scheme for older people.”

Questioned by shadow transport secretary Helen Whately MP, ministers refused to commit to continuing the scheme which enables millions of pensioners to travel for free.

In a letter to Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, calling on her to end the speculation, Ms Whately said: "Pensioners across the country remain hugely worried about how they will cope with the Government's recent cut to the winter fuel allowance.

"These cuts will heap further pain on top of losing a fuel allowance so many of them rely on.

"It's not just the financial impact – for many older people they represent their last remaining ticket to independence, to amenities and to their communities.”

The concern about bus passes comes after the Transport Secretary refused to confirm the Government will continue with the £2 bus fare cap which runs out at the end of the year.

Brought in by the last Conservative Government, the £2 cap has been the catalyst for passengers to return to local bus services following the Covid pandemic.