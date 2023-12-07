Bedfordshire Police force searching for more ‘heroes’ to serve their community
Bedfordshire Police is looking for more ‘heroes’ to serve their community.
The force is hosting a careers day in February to demonstrate the different roles available in policing.Student Officer Lee Rogers is one of the newest officers in the force.
He described his passion for policing which sparked when he was 10-years-old.“I remember going to an emergency services day and the police car and the cool equipment laid out next to it stood out to me the most. The policeman alongside it was so friendly and really sparked my interest in policing. I got to sit in the car, turn the lights on, wear the hat and vest - all the cool stuff a 10-year-old loves! From that moment on I was obsessed.”
As Lee grew older, he came to realise there was more to policing than action-packed criminal pursuits.He explained: “I noticed that the police don’t just catch bad guy. They actively engage in communities and people really respected and appreciated it. I decided I wanted to have a positive impact on the communities around me.“I have a young daughter and she often calls me her hero. I never felt I’d earnt that title but now that I’m at Bedfordshire Police, I feel I can give her a real hero to look up to and encourage her to follow her passions like I did.”Follow the force’s social channels for information on the careers day at Dunstable Police Station in February.