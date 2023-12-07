Bedfordshire Police force searching for more ‘heroes’ to serve their community

A student officer says he now can give his daughter ‘a real hero to look up to’

Bedfordshire Police is looking for more ‘heroes’ to serve their community.

The force is hosting a careers day in February to demonstrate the different roles available in policing.Student Officer Lee Rogers is one of the newest officers in the force.

He described his passion for policing which sparked when he was 10-years-old.“I remember going to an emergency services day and the police car and the cool equipment laid out next to it stood out to me the most. The policeman alongside it was so friendly and really sparked my interest in policing. I got to sit in the car, turn the lights on, wear the hat and vest - all the cool stuff a 10-year-old loves! From that moment on I was obsessed.”

Student officer Lee Rogers had dreamt of being a police officer since he was 10.