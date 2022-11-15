Bedfordshire police officer who helped catch rapist The Fox dies in hospital

Bedfordshire bobby George Gillespie who helped track down the infamous rapist known as ‘The Fox’ has died in hospital.

George, 77, spent 38 years in the police – the last 13 of them as a civilian investigator in the professional standards department made famous by TV’s Line of Duty.

He served as a beat officer in Luton, a community police sergeant in Barton-le-Clay, as a detective sergeant in Biggleswade and as a firearms officer throughout the county.

But he also played a key role in the hunt for vicious burglar and rapist Malcolm Fairley, nicknamed The Fox, who terrorised Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire during the 1980s.

Fairley was eventually given six life sentences at St Albans Crown Court after being found guilty of burglary, indecent assault and rape following one of the biggest police operations the county has ever seen.

Former colleague Tony Green said: “George was the epitome of a traditional police officer – a very dependable, respectful man who always conducted himself properly and stood up for what was right.

“He was an inspiration to young officers as well as being a very loyal friend and a good family man devoted to his wife Beryl, two children and grandchildren. On top of that he was also extremely good fun to be with – everybody liked him.”

A proud Scotsman, George was born in Greenock but moved to Bedfordshire during his 20s to work as an engineer before joining the police.

As well as his police career, George, who lived in Stuart Road, Barton, was also well-known and highly respected in Masonic circles, both in Bedfordshire and London.

He had served as Worshipful Master of several lodges, held high positions at provincial county level, and was chaplain of the Manor Court Lodge in Ampthill until his death.

His son Craig is also a member of Manor Court Lodge and followed him into the chair several years later as Worshipful Master.