The tallest Christmas tree in Bedfordshire is set to be unveiled at a festive festival this weekend.

And villagers in Blunham are boasting that they've got one over on Boris Johnson - as the 30ft tree dwarfs the 20ft one in Downing Street.

Even the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree in central London is smaller - at 25ft tall.

The tree towers over the pub. Right: A sneak preview of the lights as they're testing - with photographer Alex Kite's daughters Francesca (left) and Amelia (right) in the foreground.

The whopping Nordmann spruce will be revealed at a mini-festival on Saturday, December 4 featuring live music, a Santa’s Grotto, food and mulled wine.

The tree is the tallest in Bedfordshire and thought to be the biggest in the UK - and towers above The Horseshoes pub, where it will spend the next month.

In fact it's is so big, it took six people and a giant forklift truck to lift it up into place in a specially made concrete block!

The festival starts at 3pm, with visitors able to tuck into fish and chips or a hog roast and enjoy a cheeky tipple in the form of mulled wine. The Horseshoes pub will be serving all throughout the day too.

A forklift truck gets the tree in place - with Salvatore Genovese (left) and Nick Day overseeing the process.

Kids will sing carols to welcome Father Christmas, who will arrive with his bell just after 4pm. There’s even a comedian - local Clive Beech - doing a stand up routine and villagers Danny Turnbull and Minhee Jones will provide live music.

A staggering 4,200 lights will be switched on at 5pm - with silent fireworks as villagers sing along to Christmas favourite Silent Night.

A raft of raffle prizes includes a hamper from the village shop and free grub from the local pizza shop.

The event is free to attend - and everyone is welcome to come along and bask in the festive lights of the Christmas giant!

A huge concrete block holds the tree in place. Pic: Dan Jones

Peter Middlicott, owner of Allgrowth in Sandy - a firm that specialises in trees and donated the fir - said: "It may well be the biggest in the county, and even the country. It certainly bigger than Boris's tree, though not his ego."

A group of Blunham residents loosely called The Christmas Tree Gang organised the first village tree last year to cheer people up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Salvatore Genovese, 49, who grew up in Blunham and is now the UK's biggest chilli grower, said: “A friend called Alex Kite mentioned it on Facebook to get the village together at a time most things were shut.

“So before long a ragtag band of us were helping chop down a giant tree from a local supplier, battled to put it up and nearly hurt ourselves putting lights and decorations on it.

“This year we are a little more organized and have had loads of help from local companies to make it better - and safer!

“We got a concrete block made to put the tree in so it’s solid and won’t blow over in the wind, for example.”

He added: "We wanted to make it bigger and better this year. It's huge. We reckon it is the biggest in Bedfordshire."

Horseshoes landlord Roy Brown said: "It's a pleasure to have the tree outside again. My only worry is the electricity bill - that's a lot of lights to power."