Bedfordshire's carers caught on camera in photographic competition
Pictures reveal life of a carer and how it impacts their lives
Charity Carers In Beds has revealed the winners of its My Caring Role photographic competition.
Carers were invited to take a photo, or a series of photos, that represents their role as a carer and how it impacts their lives.
The competition was judged by Chiara Mac Call, a Bedford-based photographer, whose work is currently displayed at Eagle Gallery, in St Peter’s Street.
She said: “It was a hard competition to judge, with many touching and carefully considered images representing both the highs and the lows of caring. I was particularly delighted to see photos taken by children working collaboratively with siblings and parents to create complex and nuanced images."
Events lead Jenny Harris, who organised the competition, added: “We ran the competition to make carers feel visible and valued and highlight the amazing job they do behind closed doors. They are the unsung heroes who play an essential role supporting their relatives and friends."
Each winner received shopping vouchers.