More officers and fewer crimes promises Beds top cop

The number has risen steadily since 2019 and Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst says the figure has been achieved through the county force's share of a government pledge to put an extra 20,000 officers on streets.

"What I'd like to ensure we deliver is a consistent high quality policing service, which provides a safe place for all people, that's tough on crime and is an employer of choice," he told a Luton Borough Council meeting.

And he said he expected crime to drop this year, compared to 2022 and 2019.

"When I say tough on crime, I mean on that which causes the most harm," he explained. "What I don't mean by that is over-policed and underprotected because some communities will be concerned about disproportionate use of stop and search.

"We're one of the most diverse forces in the country, so more representative than most. There's more to be done. It's not just about being diverse. It's about being an inclusive organisation where people aren't asked to leave their difference at the door.

"We need to innovate and use our data more effectively than ever, and interact with the public in far more sophisticated ways.

"The number one priority is to deliver on the culture of the organisation from the moment you join to developing leadership at every level within the organisation.

"We're at our biggest size in history now. And by the end of March, we'll have 1,456 officers in Bedfordshire Police.

"Crime will be less than last year and compared to 2019," he added. "In most areas you'd expect Bedfordshire Police to be prioritising, we're pushing in the right direction."

"There's also a significant number of staff performing roles for which you don't need a warrant card. With more staff, you'd expect us to perform better in the areas which matter most to communities.

"Over the ten years prior to 2019, we reduced officer numbers every year and collapsed down some capabilities. Since 2019, we've been building those back at a pace to achieve our share of the 20,000 officer uplift.

"As a result of the precept increase for 2023/24, we'll grow by an extra ten officers to be prioritised to community policing."

Work continues over the proportion of calls received not being for the service, such as "individuals in crisis considering taking their own lives or other forms of mental health challenge", according to the Chief Constable.

"Often we're conveying people to medical locations, such as the mental health suite or the hospital here and in Bedford," he said.

"We're finding it difficult at these facilities to hand over the responsibility for people who fundamentally don't need the police. That means I'm losing hours of officer time in those environments.