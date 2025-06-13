"Behind every statistic is a person": Central Bedfordshire Council unveils new Domestic Abuse Strategy
In it, the council outlines five outcomes that it hopes to achieve in the next five years – as well as a plan for how it will achieve each outcome.
The five outcomes are:
Children and young people have the right support, information and opportunities to talk about and develop healthy relationships
People experiencing and at risk of experiencing domestic abuse are supported to be and feel safe
Everyone can rebuild their lives and live free from domestic abuse
Individuals that harm can recognise and be supported to change their behaviour and break the cycle of domestic abuse
Communities, professionals are able to recognise domestic abuse at the earliest opportunity and have the confidence to take action
One in four women and one in seven men report being affected by domestic abuse at some point in their lives – and in Bedfordshire, domestic abuse accounted for 17% of all crime in 2023/24.
Cllr Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said: “Domestic abuse is never acceptable. Behind every statistic is a person; someone’s neighbour, colleague, friend or family member. We and our partners across Central Bedfordshire take seriously our responsibility to deliver support to those experiencing domestic abuse, and to ensure people feel safe to speak up and get the help they need.
"We’ve worked closely with partners, local organisations and people who have experienced domestic abuse to make sure our services truly reflect what people need to support them.”