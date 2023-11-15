Benefit gig to help former Leighton Buzzard reporter’s toddler son battle rare cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A benefit gig to help a toddler suffering from an aggressive cancer is to be held at a special London Jazz Festival on Sunday.

Liane Carroll, Ian Shaw and Claire Martin, three of the UK’s finest jazz performers, will be taking part in the show at the The 606 Club in aid of Robin’s Crowdfunder page.

Robin Samuel, who is 21 months old, suffers from neuroblastoma, an extremely rare and aggressive form of cancer. He has already had numerous operations and invasive treatments in his short life, but unfortunately is not out of the woods and is currently undergoing specialist treatment in Spain.

Robin pictured with his parents Rachel an Nick Samuel

Due to the aggressive nature of high-rish neuroblastoma, Robin needs a course of cutting-edge immunotherapy to help boost his immune system and train it to recognise cancerous cells in the future, see story here.

The treatment, currently not available in the UK, will hopefully prevent a relapse but costs £500,000.

Robin’s cancer was discovered just after his first birthday when the couple took him to Barnet Hospital after he woke up screaming. After an ultrasound the family were blue lighted to Great Ormond Street where Robin spent 10 days receiving intensive treatment.

Mum Rachel, a former reporter on the Leighton Buzzard Observer, said: “The cancer, which began in his right adrenal gland, had also spread to his abdomen, pelvis, spine and bone marrow.

Rachel Samuel and son Robin who is battling a rare, aggressive cancer

“His dad, Nick, and I are currently with Robin, in Barcelona, where his is receiving next-generation immunotherapy (some chemotherapy and radiotherapy) and is responding well. However, the treatment comes at a cost of £500,000 over the seven months.”“Nick is a musician and composer and has been a regular at The 606 since his teens. We took Robin there shortly before he was diagnosed and he is already an avid fan, it is the only sound that soothes him during the more difficult treatments.“When Liane Carroll heard about Robin, friends, colleagues and the staff at the club got together and arranged this gig, which is happening this Sunday.She added: “Not surprisingly, tickets sold out very quickly but the club is, for the first time since the pandemic, live-streaming the event to enable other fans to tune in.