Bereaved Biggleswade dads raise over £8,500 with football match in memory of sons

Two friends from Biggleswade whose sons died in infancy have raised thousands for a neonatal service after hosting a special football match.

Joe Stevens and Grant Bunker both played at Caldecote Pavilion in Upper Caldcote on Saturday (June 14) in memory of their sons, Frankie Stevens and Dougie Bunker.

In 2021 when Joe and his ex-partner were told that they had lost their baby as they had a final scan.

The roofer from Biggleswade said: “We got to the last stage when you have to see the midwife for the last scan, and they couldn’t find the heartbeat. We had to have a funeral. It was a really bad time.”

Grant and Joe on matchday. Picture: Georgina Rose Photography

In October last year, Joe’s friend, Grant was expecting the arrival of his first child with his wife, Ellena.

Grant, 30, said: “We got to around 25 weeks, and then she started to get cramps and a bit of discomfort. It was her first pregnancy, so she didn't know whether this was normal or not.”

The couple went to the Lister Hospital and were told that Eleanor was dilated.

He explained: “[The hospital] called the PaNDR service, the one that we're raising money for, to transport us from Stevenage to London.”

These plans soon changed as her contractions started.

Grant said: “She went to labour at this point, and it started to happen really, really quick.

“They said to us that we were not going to London, because if we were to go to London and anything happens during the transport, then Dougie wouldn't survive.”

In the early hours of October 6, Dougie was born and placed into an incubator.

The family was transferred by the PaNDR (Paediatric and Neonatal Decision Support and Retrieval) service to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, which specialises in premature babies under 30 weeks.

Grant said: "It takes about two hours to go from the hospital incubator into the transport incubator. After that, the PaNDR crew took Dougie to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital. Then it was another two hours transporting from the transport incubator back into the hospital incubator.”

In the hours that followed, the couple sat with their newborn and spent time together as a family as doctors monitored Dougie.

The pair were told that their baby’s blood and oxygen levels were “all over the place”.

Grant explained: “Things weren't working, going to plan, he had a transfusion. Once they put the blood inside him, he started to get pressure on his brain, causing a bleed on the brain, so he had severe brain damage. Also, his lungs were sticking as well.”

His consultants told his parents that they could not do any more for him and placed him on a life support machine.

The Bunker family gathered at the hospital to be with Dougie, who died on October 7.

Grant said: “Those are memories that we're going to cherish forever. It might sound really weird to some people that we were doing that with a baby that's not alive, but it didn’t matter, he was our son, and he was still with us during that time.”

On the fundraising day, more than £8,500 was collected for PaNDR, which is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations to help as many families as they can.

The men each had two teams play – with Team Dougie being crowned the champions of this year’s event.

Thousands were raised through selling raffle tickets – with prizes including a signed Manchester United shirt, tickets for Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool, and a signed Northampton Saints Rugby shirt.

After the event, Grant said: “I think there must have been 500+ people there, easily. The turnout was unbelievable."

The field was lined with food vans, stalls and fairground rides. Guests were also treated to live music.

After a successful day, Grant and Joe hope to make this a yearly tradition.

He said: “It’s in memory of Dougie and Frankie. It’s just the fact that people will still talk about them, and they're not going to go and be forgotten about.”

Joe had hoped the event would open up the conversation about how men are also affected by baby loss.

He said: “The respect I have for my ex-partner is crazy because of what she went through and still had to give birth. It's a totally different feeling for [women] because they carried a baby.

“I think as a man, you're looked at to be sort of the rock of your family. But obviously, you're going through it as well. You're just building everything up, everything just getting built up, built up, and you're going to explode at some point. You can't just hold it in.”

Frankie and Dougie’s next charity football match will be held at Caldecote Pavilion on June 20, 2026.

Grant added: "I think it's been a great coping mechanism. Me and Joe can learn from this event, and see what we can do to make it bigger and better next year."