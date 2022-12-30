Bereaved mother who set up trailer safety campaign after son’s death recognised in New Year’s Honours List

Farmer Jane Gurney who set up a trailer safety campaign after her son was killed in a trailer accident in 2014, has been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

Ms Gurney of Everton, was awarded an MBE for services to the agricultural community in King Charles’ first New Year’s Honours List 2023.

Her campaign ‘Tilly Your Trailer’ is an 18-point inspection procedure and certificate to ensure trailers are properly maintained and serviced.

Her son Harry Christian-Allan, 19, was killed during a summer job, when the trailer he was pulling caused him to crash. The campaign was named after Harry’s dog, Tilly.

The company involved was found guilty of having a poorly maintained trailer after it was found the vehicle had faulty brakes.

Ms Gurney, Jane, who farms on the Beds/Cambs border, spent five years following her son’s fatal accident campaigning for improvements in farm safety.

The initiative involved setting up an annual service by an authorised mechanic as well as a simple daily check each time a trailer was used on or off the farm.

It won the support of trailer manufacturers, machinery dealers, safety experts and the police – as well as farmers.

Other recipients on the New Year’s Honours List in Central Beds and Luton include:

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

> Mr Christopher Long, Founder and Director of Earthdive and Chair of Putteridge Swimming Club, (Luton);

For services to Marine Conservation, to Charity and to Sport, (Central Beds)

> Ms Claire Bell, of Henlow, Flood and Coastal Risk Manager, Environment Agency; For services to Gender Equality in the Workplace

> Mr Christopher Curtis, For services to the Youth in Luton

> Mr Abdul Qazi, Imam and Founder, Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust; For services to the Community in Luton

> Mr Alan Williams, chairman of Edlesborough Parish Council; For services to the community in Edlesborough, Bucks.

Susan Lousada, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, said: “I am proud and delighted that so many people in Bedfordshire have been recognised by His Majesty The King. These medals are only awarded to those who have achieved something outstanding in public life, or who have selflessly improved the lives of others within their local community or nationally.

