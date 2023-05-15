A Clifton-born actor who has starred in James Bond and voiced the nation’s nation’s marmalade-loving mascot Paddington Bear, has won a TV BAFTA award.

Ben Whishaw, who attended Henlow Middle School and then the Samuel Whitbread Academy in Clifton, scooped the ‘best leading actor’ gong for his role in BBC medical dramady ‘This is going to hurt’. The show is based on the memoir by former junior doctor Adam Kay, played by Whishaw, as he deals with the drama and pressures of life on the NHS frontline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile Platinum Jubilee sketch, ‘Paddington Meets the Queen’ won the first Memorable Moment award – the only award at the ceremony voted for by the public.

Ben Whishaw with the award for Leading Actor during the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The winning moment received 15 million YouTube views and was shown during the BBC’s coverage of the Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace. Carrying a tray of afternoon tea through Buckingham Palace, the footman (Simon Farnaby) places it onto the table of Her Majesty and her guest Paddington Bear (Ben Whishaw) wishes her a happy Jubilee.

After drinking all the tea, Paddington offers Her Majesty a marmalade sandwich from under his hat, at which point The Queen reveals her own sandwich hidden in her handbag. As the footman announces that the Jubilee concert is about to begin, Paddington thanks The Queen “for everything”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Picking up his award, the 42-year-old actor said: “Oh, goodness me. I really didn't think that would happen and I love so much every single actor in this category. Goodness me I'm overwhelmed. Thank you BAFTA for this, I'm totally honoured.”