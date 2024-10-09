Big changes for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes care board in wake of 'landmark' report

BLMK ICB says it's made big changes since the review by Luton pastor, the Reverend Lloyd Denny (inset).

Since publication of a “landmark report” last year, the Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board has changed how it operates, is structured, and thinks, a meeting heard.

Bedford Borough Council’s Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Monday, October 7) heard that the Denny Review investigated health inequalities across Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes (BLMK), highlighting the challenges faced by ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT+ individuals, and other vulnerable groups.

Michelle Summers, associate director, communications and engagement, BLMK Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: “During the dark days of Covid we received a call from the descendants of Windrush. [They] said that they felt that Covid was adversely affecting their community more than others. And they demanded action on health inequalities.”

Reverend Lloyd Denny, a pastor from Luton, and the former public participation board member for Luton Clinical Commissioning Group, lead the independent, community-led review of inequalities across Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes.

Reverend Denny said: “And I think we’ve tried to keep it realistic so people will see change at the very basic level, but also at the more systemic level.”

The review offers recommendations to address cultural competency, access, communication, and representation issues, aiming for short- and long-term reforms to make the healthcare system more inclusive and responsive to residents’ diverse needs.

Councillor Marc Frost (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead) asked: “How can you be sure you’ll keep momentum so that it doesn’t end up on the shelf?”

Ms Summers said: “It’s embedded in every single strategy that we’ve put [together].

“We’ve just produced a Health Service Strategy, and what we’ve learned [from the review] is running through that.

“We’re working with residents and also working with health and care professionals, so there are some set pieces that are coming up or running that will continue that momentum.

“It’s about that culture we’re now adopting because we understand the impact on our communities and what we need to do more of.”

The report to the committee said further work is required with community pharmacists, dentists, optometrists, NHS Trusts and local authorities and the Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) sector to determine how the recommendations can be implemented and performance monitored.