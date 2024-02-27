Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils, teachers, and parents across Central Bedfordshire are being encouraged to walk, wheel, or jump on their bikes and scooters for the 2024 Big Walk and Wheel schools’ challenge.

Central Bedfordshire Council, with the support of sustainable transport charity Sustrans, is promoting the “national school challenge”, which runs from Monday, 11 March to Friday, 22 March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now in its fifteenth year, Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel inspires pupils to make active journeys to school, improve air quality where they live, and help them to discover how these changes benefit their world.

The campaign inspires youngsters to get active

The challenge is open to all schools, it’s free to take part and there are daily prizes to be won. The idea is to persuade pupils, teachers, and parents to leave their cars at home and choose active travel for their school journey.

Councillor Tracey Wye, Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "The Big Walk and Wheel challenge is a fantastic way to not only get young people travelling to school in a fun and health-boosting fashion but to encourage their parents and carers to get active too.”

“Cycling or walking to school is a great way to start the day, and it has the added benefits of reducing car miles and easing congestion around schools, all of which help address carbon emissions and improve air quality.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My hope is that it will prove fun for all and inspire more families to leave the car at home after the challenge ends and make more journeys in a sustainable way."

“The challenge should inspire families to leave their cars at home and make more sustainable journeys to school. Let’s leave our cars at home more and do our bit for our planet.”