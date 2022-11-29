Biggleswade actor's four-part documentary film will educate public about autism

A Biggleswade actor is making a four-part documentary film to help the public understand autism.

Raa Marchant, 47, is creating 'Dying 2 Live', which will explore the process of his own diagnosis and issues relating to the condition. Although he is an actor, Raa will appear as himself in the YouTube documentary, while two of his children, Kaden and Lincoln, will be starring as his younger self.

Raa said: "This would be an opportunity for those who want to learn more about autism and mental health, but it will be filmed like nothing else seen before. Most people on the spectrum cannot explain why they do what they do - but I can.

Raa Marchant

"Although I am an actor, there would be no performance from me. It would be me being me, but more importantly it would be an eye opener to see how I react to different situations I am in. This would not work if it was a performance, so I actually have to put myself in the situation."

During the documentary, Raa will go through the process of receiving an autism diagnosis, to help others a similar situation understand the journey. He has already received medical confirmation of his condition, but wanted to explore the path again to support others.

He added: "The documentary would jump back and forth, from me being diagnosed to explaining other parts of my life that have long passed. I hope that parents who suspect that their child is different would then consider having their child checked to see if they are on the spectrum. Unfortunately, my symptoms were ignored which affected my life drastically."

Raa runs a film production company called Antisocial Films, which he started in 2010 with his eldest son, Brennan. It aims to involve people with autism and other disabilities who want to act or work on films, but are not getting the opportunities.

Raa said: "Over the years this has been quite successful as well as a lot of fun. Most of the films I have been involved in have been action type films but we have also done some charity videos to raise money for autism."