Biggleswade Air Cadets celebrate squadron's 80th birthday

Flt Lt Amanda Wilson, mayor Cllr Madeline Russell and Cllr Jonathan Woodhead

Air cadets in Biggleswade marked the 80th birthday of their squadron with a visit from the mayor.

Mayor Madeline Russell visited 2065 Biggleswade Squadron Air Cadets to help kick start in-person parade nights and to commemorate the Air Cadet Organisation's 80th Birthday.

She was accompanied by Cllr Jonathan Woodhead, a former Air Cadet and previous Air Cadet Adult Volunteer.

After watching a drill display, the mayor spoke to the cadets about the role of local government and took questions about issues within Biggleswade.

Cllr Russell and Cllr Woodhead were briefed on the Squadron's activities by Flt Lt Amanda Wilson, Officer Commanding of 2065 Squadron and how through the hard work of their staff and cadets managed to hold virtual parade nights through lockdown.