Biggleswade Air Cadets celebrate squadron's 80th birthday
Biggleswade's mayor Madeline Russell visited 2065 Biggleswade Squadron
Air cadets in Biggleswade marked the 80th birthday of their squadron with a visit from the mayor.
Mayor Madeline Russell visited 2065 Biggleswade Squadron Air Cadets to help kick start in-person parade nights and to commemorate the Air Cadet Organisation's 80th Birthday.
She was accompanied by Cllr Jonathan Woodhead, a former Air Cadet and previous Air Cadet Adult Volunteer.
After watching a drill display, the mayor spoke to the cadets about the role of local government and took questions about issues within Biggleswade.
Cllr Russell and Cllr Woodhead were briefed on the Squadron's activities by Flt Lt Amanda Wilson, Officer Commanding of 2065 Squadron and how through the hard work of their staff and cadets managed to hold virtual parade nights through lockdown.
Cllr Russell said: "It's great to see Biggleswade Squadron holding in-person parade nights once again. The Air Cadets have been part of the Biggleswade community for 80 years which few local organisations can match. It's great to see them going from strength to strength after the pandemic."