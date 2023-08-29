Biggleswade and Sandy motorists warned of A1 delays going into September

Road closures affecting the A1 for the next two weeks

Biggleswade and Sandy's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Drivers could be facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows closures already in place are expected to carry on this week include:

Road closures ahead - stock picture

• A1, to 5am September 8 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways.

And further a further closure on the A1 will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm August 29 to 5am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Buckden - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway.