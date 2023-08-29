Biggleswade and Sandy motorists warned of A1 delays going into September
Biggleswade and Sandy's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
Drivers could be facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows closures already in place are expected to carry on this week include:
• A1, to 5am September 8 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways.
And further a further closure on the A1 will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 9pm August 29 to 5am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Buckden - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.