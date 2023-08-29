News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash

Biggleswade and Sandy motorists warned of A1 delays going into September

Road closures affecting the A1 for the next two weeks
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:35 BST

Biggleswade and Sandy's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Drivers could be facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows closures already in place are expected to carry on this week include:

Road closures ahead - stock pictureRoad closures ahead - stock picture
Road closures ahead - stock picture

• A1, to 5am September 8 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways.

And further a further closure on the A1 will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm August 29 to 5am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Buckden - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysBiggleswadeDrivers