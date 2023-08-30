Biggleswade and Sandy train travellers warned over weekend strike action

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption this weekend due to strike action.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is warning people planning to travel this Friday (September 1) that there will be no trains on virtually all Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern routes due to industrial action by the ASLEF union. It follows on from action taken by the rail unions in dispute over terms and conditions of work.

A very limited shuttle service will run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport. These trains will be extremely busy and will not stop at any other stations. Passengers are strongly urged not to travel to or from Gatwick by train if they have an alternative transport option, and to leave plenty of extra time for their journey if using a train is essential.

Industrial action means no trains on most GTR routes on Friday, and fewer trains than normal on Saturday

On Saturday, September 2, a strike by RMT and an ASLEF overtime ban mean services will be limited across the network, with first trains later and last trains much earlier than normal, and no service in some locations.

Passengers should expect longer waiting times and busier trains, and queuing systems may be in place at stations. First and last trains will be particularly busy. There will be no alternative transport available after last trains have departed.

Services before 9am on Sunday, September 3 will be subject to delays or cancellations as a result of the industrial action on Saturday.

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s customer service director, said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience this industrial action is causing to our customers. If trains are running on your route, they are likely to be busier than normal, with longer waiting times. First and last trains will be particularly busy, so please travel later and return earlier if you can. Please plan all your journeys carefully in advance, and check again before you set off. We strongly advise you to make sure you know the times of your last trains – including any connections – to make sure you can get home before services finish.”