Pushing forward with new technology, iCandy celebrates its 90th birthday

HM Lord-Lieutenant Susan Lousada with iCandy's joint-CEO, Warren Appel

A Biggleswade firm famed for its pushchairs for youngsters, is celebrating 90 years of success.

And HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, paid a visit to the family run company to celebrate their milestone. iCandy's joint-CEO, Warren Appel, provided a comprehensive overview of the company's history, milestones, and their continued focus on creating products that enhance the lives of families.

Ms Lousada had the opportunity to explore iCandy's latest products in the newly refurbished iCandy University, observing firsthand the cutting-edge technology and design that have become synonymous with the brand.

The discussion also highlighted iCandy's commitment to the local community through their various charitable initiatives and community support programs.

The visit recognised the company's 90 years of innovation and dedication and highlighted their continued commitment to excellence.