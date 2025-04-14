Biggleswade B&Q will open this week - with special offers and guest appearance by the Dulux dog

B&Q Biggleswade Community Day team. Picture: Michael Leckie/PinPep

Biggleswade’s new B&Q is set to open this week – and there will be special offers for the first customers.

The store will open its doors on Thursday, April 17, and the first 50 customers through the door between 9am and 9.30am will get a gift card.

Meanwhile, the first 100 people to make a purchase will get a free garden plant.

There will also be live music and a guest appearance by the Dulux dog at 10.30am.

Staff who were formerly employed by Homebase and have transferred to B&Q, celebrated the upcoming opening, by helping Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice transform and refresh its garden area.

The day was part of B&Q’s wider Community Days programme, where volunteers from B&Q stores nationwide support their community by improving a charity space, making a positive difference across the communities B&Q serves.

Paldip Heera, unit manager at the new B&Q store, said: “We can’t wait to open our B&Q doors in Biggleswade. We are raring to go and looking forward to welcoming customers and showing them the new and improved B&Q store.

“Having the opportunity on joining B&Q to make a positive difference to the community we operate in is great. My colleagues and I are really proud to mark the opening of our new store by working with the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice team to refresh the outdoor space, which is a vital part of the space for the people they support.”

Nick Burr, senior community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice said: “We were delighted to welcome the B&Q volunteers to the hospice and would like to thank them for dedicating their time and energy to transforming our beautiful gardens. It’s fantastic to have such wonderful support from the local community.”

The new 43,000 square foot B&Q store, located at A1 retail park at the site of the previous Homebase store, has been remodelled and refreshed with B&Q branding and products.

It will offer a wide range of home improvement essentials, along with a dedicated TradePoint counter tailored to meet the needs of local trade professionals.

In addition to over 16,000 essential home improvement products, there’ll be a dedicated timber cutting service, B&Q’s popular Valspar paint mixing service, and a garden centre offering outdoor plants and gardening equipment. Items in store will be ready for click and collect from as little as 15 minutes and customers will also have access to an additional 22,500 product lines through B&Q’s next-day Click & Collect service.