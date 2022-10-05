Biggleswade businesswoman braves headshave for hospice to honour late father

A Biggleswade businesswoman braved a daring headshave to raise money for a hospice close to her heart.

Val Gascoyne visited Maxwells Hair Salon and had her shoulder-length hair removed to raise money for St Clare Hospice, Essex.

The founder of Your Office Biggleswade has so far raised a fantastic £3,063, and is proud to support the charity in memory of her father, Roland Hutchin.

Before: Val in the 'hot seat'. After: with hairdresser, Kirsty. Val: "Kirsty at Maxwells Hairdressers was absolutely brilliant and reassured me all the way through - now I just need to get used to it!' Images: Val Gascoyne.

Val said: "My died Dad this spring, so I wanted to do the challenge for his hospice.

"They were just there, as is their nature, and they somehow miraculously managed to find him a space.

"He died the day before he was due into the hospice, but they were still there the whole time to support my mum, Jackie."

Before her headshave, Val told the Chronicle that she was "feeling very nervous, but kind of excited", and that she had put all her hairbrushes and shampoos to the back of her cupboard.

The business owner was inspired into action by similar 'Brave the Shave' dares for Macmillan and thinks her Dad would have found the challenge "very, very amusing".

Val said: "I'm pleased that I did it and really proud. I'm getting compliments from people that think my hairstyle is a life choice, while my husband says he doesn't notice that I don't have hair.

"My husband and son came with me on the day, and I even got a fist bump from my son!"

Val would like to say thank you to Maxwells, her family and friends, and everyone who donated.