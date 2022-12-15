Biggleswade businesswoman proud to be a sponsor of talented football team

Tracey Jane, owner of Tracey Jane Fashion, High Street, was delighted to attend a Man of the Match ceremony for Biggleswade FC earlier this autumn.

The team had played rivals Cirencester Town, winning 3-1, and Tracey attended the presentation, awarding the official title of Man of the Match to footballer Lawrie Marsh. She also met with Biggleswade FC chairman, Jeremy Reynolds.

Tracey said: "Lawrie scored one and had run the game from centre midfield in an excellent 3-1 victory for Biggleswade FC over Cirencester – taking them up to fourth in the Southern Leage Central Div 1. It was such an honour to be invited and present the Man of the Match for Biggleswade FC as a sponsor.

Tracey presents man of the match to Lawrie Marsh. Photo: Darren Snow.

"I like to support the local team and always enjoy watching the matches. My future son-in-law, Adam, is part of the team and he is passionate about the game, as are the rest of the players. Its always a pleasure to attend along with so many other supporters."

Tracey would like to thank Biggleswade FC for having her and for such a warm welcome.

On the benefits of being a sponsor, she added: "Biggleswade has such a strong sense of community; we have a wide range of activities for everyone to enjoy, not just football! Bringing people together, to be part of a group, can have positive impacts on physical and mental health, which is something I wholeheartedly support. I am now an official sponsor of the club, and they've got me for however long they want me!"

Tracey with the Eagle’s car girls. Image: Darren Snow.

