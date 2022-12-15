Biggleswade care home proud to to be rated Good overall by Care Quality Commission

Beaumont Park nursing and residential home, Shortmead Street, is proud to have been ranked as Good overall after inspectors visited earlier this autumn. The service was rated Good in most areas, including Safe, Effective, Caring, and Well-led, while Responsive was listed as Requires Improvement.

Home manager, Sharon Lamb, said: “We’re delighted to have received a ‘Good’ overall rating from the inspection team. This reflects the hard work and excellent care provided daily by my team here at Beaumont Park.”

Gordon Cochrane, CEO of Healthcare Homes (which runs Beaumont Park) added: “Our residents are our primary concern and we strive to ensure they are always safe, happy and well cared for. We are enormously proud of the hard work and commitment of the teams across all of our homes.”

The Beaumont Park team celebrate the Good news. Image: Beaumont Park.

Beaumont Park Nursing and Residential Home provides personal and nursing care to up to 46 people, as well as support to people with a physical disability or dementia. At the time of the inspection (October 4), there were 28 people using the service.

The report states: "People and relatives were positive about their or their family members' support. One relative said: '[Staff] are lovely, kind and helpful and I have no concerns at all'. People were safe living at the service and staff had training to recognise and report potential signs of abuse. Risks to people had been assessed and risk assessments were in the process of being reviewed to ensure they were more detailed."

The inspectors noted that people were supported safely with their medicines and minor improvements to medication documents were being made. The service was also described as "clean" with "good infection control measures", while systems were in place to review incidents and accidents so "lessons could be learned and shared".

However, the report noted: "There were enough staff to support people safely, although we received mixed feedback about the amount of time staff had to socially engage with people."

