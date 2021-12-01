Biggleswade care home welcomes its first residents

Iris and Ernest cut the celebratory cake

Mantles Court Care Home in Biggleswade has welcomed its first residents.

Iris and Ernest were the first to take residence in the new care home and were met with claps and cheers from the Mantles Court team.

After cutting a ceremonial ribbon, they and their families toasted the occasion with a glass of bubbly and a slice of delicious cake made for them by the home’s chef.

The new neighbours say hello

The home, situated on the former Mantles Garage site on London Road, offers first-class accommodation and amenities including a cinema, café, beauty salon, spa room and

landscaped gardens.

Home Manager Pearl Hope said “Today has been an exciting day for the whole team and we were all absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Iris and Ernest to their new home.

"We are so proud of Mantles Court and all it has to offer and it is wonderful to see our first new residents moving in”.

Iris and Ernest - plus their families - share a glass of bubbly with Home Manager Pearl Hope (centre).

Iris’s daughter Lyndsay said: “I am so pleased to be able to settle Mum into such a beautiful place. It’s a really happy day for all our family, knowing Mum is going to be well looked after."