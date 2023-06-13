Get ready for fun and frivolity at Biggleswade Carnival

The town has already started its annual week of fun with the famous yellow duck race on the River Ivel on Saturday.

This year’s carnival on June 17, celebrates toys and games, with a variety of walkers and groups in elaborate costumes, and bands setting off from The Weatherley Centre via Eagle Farm Road from 2pm.

From there it’s on to London Road, Elm Road and then Mead End passing Biggleswade Academy to join Dells Lane before going back onto London Road and heading for High Street where the fun fair will be to entertain the crowds.

The parade will continue along Shortmead Street, Sun Street and Fairfield Road before heading into Biggleswade United FCs ground for an afternoon of fun and games.

There will also be people along the route with tins collecting for local charities.

There is still time to join in the fun and the parade by walking, bike, scooter or vintage motor. More details can be found by emailing [email protected] carnival.co.uk

This year the parade, which has been running since 1957 apart from breaks during the recent pandemic, is dedicated to long standing carnival volunteer, committee member and ex chair, the late Jim Brady.

But before then there are still entertainments for all with a Bingo Night on June 14, both at the Biggleswade social club,

The events continue with a quiz night on June 21 and the kids disco and raffle draw and finale at Biggleswade social club, on June 26.