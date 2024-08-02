Biggleswade carpenter runs 10 marathons in 10 days to help granddaughter's gymnastics club

Phillip Moss is running 10 marathons in 10 days to raise money to help his granddaughter's gym relocate. It's currently based in a school so can only offer classes after school hours.

Biggleswade carpenter Phillip Moss came to marathons late in life – after taking part in the 2020 London Marathon, the 60-year-old was bitten by the bug and has been competing ever since.

Now he’s taken on a new challenge – running 10 marathons in 10 days. It was initially to celebrate his 60th birthday – then he realised it was also a great fundraising opportunity.

He’s raising money for his eight-year-old granddaughter’s gymnastic club which is having to relocate.

The Green End estate manager explains: “Pix Gymnastics Club is a not-for-profit community interest club, currently operating out of Pix Brook Academy sports hall based in Stotfold.

“It was formed in 2021 and they have more than 350 members, including adults, children from three to 15, parent and toddler groups as well as classes for pre-school, special needs and home educated children.

“The school gymnasium is not ideal as the club can only operate after school hours, so they are currently seeking new premises to offer classes to the community during the day.”

Phillip says his granddaughter Beatrice Charge – a pupil at Langford Village Academy – has been attending Pix Gymnastics for two years.

He adds: “Joining the club has given her confidence and improved her self-esteem. It means a lot to see how much it has helped.

"And after watching her at one of the club competitions, I decided to donate all the money I raised to help the club relocate to a new home.”

Phillip signed up for the10 day Great Burrow Challenge in Suffolk and has already raised £2,155.

> Go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/10-marathons-in-10-days if you’d like to help.