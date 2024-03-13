The charity helps women in crisis

A Biggleswade charity which helps women in crisis is holding a coffee, cake and raffle this month to raise funds.

The Daisy Charity was set up in November 2021 to provide women in crisis with access to much needed hygiene and sanitary products. To date, the charity has helped more than 300 women.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Founder Suzie Taylor said: “I've previously been supported by Biggleswade Town Council and receive continued support from the local children’s centre who I provide many of the hygiene packs to. There's some great prizes already donated and more to be added.”

The raffle is being held at Upper Caldecote Pavillion on March 22 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Raffle tickets are £2 and can be bought on the day or via bank transfer between now and the event.

Suzie said: “If you'd like to buy any tickets before the 22nd then just drop me a message.”