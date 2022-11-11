Biggleswade cheerleaders will take on mighty four hour challenge to raise funds for Children In Need

Biggleswade cheerleaders will be dancing their socks off to raise money for Children In Need.

On Friday (November 18) 67 children between the ages of four and 14 will be taking part in a Cheerathon challenge to raise money for the BBC's UK charity. Members of BTCA will be moving and grooving in Biggleswade Youth Centre from 4.30pm to 8.30pm under the guidance of their "amazing coach" Asha Gibson. The team meets each week on a Thursday evening and the aim of the classes are to increase self-confidence through "cheers, chants and lots of fun!"

Asha told the Chronicle: "We are passionate about supporting Children in Need because of the help they give children and young people across the UK with their mental health and well-being. The charity provides them with more equal opportunities, allowing them to flourish. That’s everything that BTCA stands for as a group.

A previous BTCA cheerathon. Image: BTCA.

"Last year our fundraising total got to just over £5,500, which we are extremely proud about. Not only did this help young lives that are supported by Children in Need but it also gave our cheerleaders a massive boost in their own self-confidence as this is such a huge achievement! We know times are tough for everyone at the moment but anything anyone can give will really help spur our cheerleaders on."