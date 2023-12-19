The event takes place at the church on Saturday - Google Maps

A church in Potton is playing host to a musical treat on Saturday.

Biggleswade Choral is performing its Christmas Blessings carol concert in St Mary's Church, Potton at 7.30pm on December 23.

The group has about 70 members and performs at least three concerts a year at venues in the area including regular events at St Andrew’s Church in Biggleswade and Langford Village Hall. It also combines with other adult and junior choirs, soloists and instrumentalists both amateur and professional.

There are also fundraising, and social and community events including singing at Biggleswade’s Christmas Lights Switch-On and carol singing at other venues.

The tickets for Saturday’s event are £12 each (including refreshments) and available at biggleschoral.org.uk or from Tysoe's.

Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings during school terms from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Trinity Methodist Church, Shortmead Street, Biggleswade.