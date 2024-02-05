Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new musical director of the Biggleswade Choral Society has ambitions to put it back into the heart of the community.

Simon Berridge, who has a long and distinguished career in the choral singing world, is already hard at work for the society’s next performance in May.

He said: “Pretty much all choirs took a beating during the pandemic. Biggleswade Choral Society has survived better than most but it’s now much harder to put on the bigger choral works as many singers have still not returned to choirs. Local audiences are now more ‘selective’.

Simon Berridge has big ambitions for the Biggleswade Choral Society

"My first goal is to put Biggleswade and District Choral Society back into the centre of the community. I would like us to do more community events and concert programmes that are tailored for more tastes. Our next concert on May 11 reflects that and has a more ‘jazz’ and springtime feel about it. For some of the larger, iconic choral works we will invite others to join us.

"We are planning a ‘Bring and Sing’ Mozart Requiem concert on October 19, in St Andrew’s Church. Although the majority of the music we perform is classical, the choir is made up of singers who will give most things a go.

"We are a non-audition choir and all are welcome to join us. Our youngest present member is 13. My aim is to provide an enjoyable, affordable and quality musical experience where all who join feel welcome and a sense of belonging to something special. I’d also like to do concerts where local school choirs are involved. Biggleswade has grown so much in the last 10 years and we as a choir welcome any of those who have recently moved here, as well as long established families.”

Simon, a music graduate and choral scholar from Trinity College Cambridge, has more than 35 years of experience as a classical singer, choir director, vocal mentor and teacher.

He was a member of the award-winning ensemble ‘The Sixteen’ and has toured extensively with the group throughout the world, leading numerous workshops and singing days for choirs both for adults and children, and is a tutor and mentor for the Sixteen’s Genesis training scheme for young professional singers. But he has now taken a step back to work more at home.

“I'm a great believer in being involved in the local community which is why I also started a Community Choir in Northill in 2011 and now also take Biggleswade Community Choir,” he said. “I have wanted to direct choral societies for years but with my commitments to the Sixteen I didn't feel I had the time. Now it feels the right time. We have a great tradition in this country for local choral societies and I share a passion for performing wonderful classical choral works. You don’t need to be a trained singer to enjoy being part of this music.”

In the late 1990s Simon, who then lived in London, taught singing for Bedfordshire Music Service. He said: “The 500 plus miles a week commute was getting a bit too much, but it was this time that made us think to move to this area in 2009. I haven’t regretted it.”