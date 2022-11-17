Biggleswade community gathered to remember those 'who made the ultimate sacrifice'

Biggleswade Town Council and the Royal British Legion Biggleswade Branch wish to offer their thanks to everyone who attended and supported the Remembrance parade and service on Sunday (November 13).

A Biggleswade Town Council spokesman said: "It was a very well attended service to honour all those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice. Thank you to all who took part, including Deputy Lord Lieutenant Ruth Bell MBE JP DL, together with the Reverend Liz Oglesby-Elong, Biggleswade Sea Cadets, Biggleswade RAF Air Cadets, councillors, representatives in the parade, veterans, Bedfordshire Police, St John’s Ambulance, St Andrew’s Church Choir, Scouts, Guides, Cubs, Guides, Rainbows, Brownies and Beavers, Colette Burgess BSL, Biggleswade Community Safety Group, photographer June Essex, and many more."

Members of the public came to lay wreaths and crosses in personal remembrance, and there was also a special Armistice Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11, at the war memorial.

Lest We Forget. Image: June Essex.

The spokesman added: "A special thanks also goes to those who supported the Armistice Day Ceremony on Friday 11th November at the war memorial. Thank you to Rosemary Bentley from St Andrew’s Church and Pastor Martin Ceaser who conducted the service. Most of all, we thank the men and women for whom we have this period of Remembrance, those who have served and continue to serve our country so that we may live in a better, more peaceful world. We will never forget your sacrifices."

Armistice Day in Biggleswade. Image courtesy of Chronicle reader, Adam Eldrett.

Armistice Day in Biggleswade. Image courtesy of Chronicle reader, Adam Eldrett.