Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An action group has targeted a Biggleswade company it says is supplying parts for fighter jets used by the Israeli airforce to attack Gaza.

Palestine Action cracked windows and threw red paint over the outside of Smiths Metals at its headquarters in Stratton Business Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for the group said: “Windows were cracked and red paint was sprayed across the building, symbolising the bloodshed of the Palestinian people. This is the second action against Smith Metals by Palestine Action, as activists recently hit the premises on November 6, 2023.

Red paint was thrown over the outside of the company

“Smith Metals website confirms they supply components for the F-35 fighter jet, which Israel uses in their bombardments of Gaza. Since October 7, the Israeli military has killed over 35,500 Palestinians, injured over 71,000 and displaced the vast majority of the Gazan population.”

The Palestine Action spokesperson said: "Whilst the brutality of the occupation rages on, we will continue to increase our actions against Israel's war machine. Politicians insist on parroting the Israeli propaganda line and have continued to uphold our complicity in genocide, therefore it's up to the people to take direct action."

The action group says it is taking direct action against Israel’s arms trade in Britain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We received a report on Monday (4 March) of criminal damage to a warehouse in London Road, Biggleswade. Officers are investigating the incident and high visibility patrols are being conducted in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report online at beds.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about, quoting reference 37 of 4 March.”