A Conservative cabinet member on Central Bedfordshire Council has been dubbed “mystic Mark”, after posting an executive decision on social media before the agenda item was debated.

Biggleswade South councillor Mark Foster posted on Facebook: “CBC executive considered the report on the Biggleswade older persons’ day centre and approved the recommendation to reprovide the places at the new Sorrel Gardens location and to progress the closure date of the London Road site.”

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker raised a point of order ahead of the item being discussed by the committee.

Central Bedfordshire Council headquarters and inset, councillor Mark Foster

“It would appear the outcome of this item has been decided already, according to councillor Foster, who’s posted on We Love Biggleswade at 10.20am apparently it’s been approved.”

Council leader and Conservative Arlesey councillor Richard Wenham, who chairs the executive, replied: “I can’t comment on that because I don’t access social media.”

Councillor Foster, who chairs the local authority’s children’s services overview and scrutiny committee, apologised, saying: “Perhaps I was a little premature.

“I was preparing an advance in the expectation that potentially the executive might approve this decision. I unfortunately pressed the button inadvertently. I accept the fact it’s an error.”

In her own social media response later, councillor Whitaker said: “Councillor Foster demonstrated just how farcical the CBC administration is at this morning’s executive meeting by announcing the result of a vote before the item had been debated by members.

“The executive is akin to the government cabinet and made up solely of Conservative members, who routinely raise their hands en mass to vote through key council decisions. It’s rare to see any dissent among the ranks.

“Today’s agenda included the move of the day centre from its current site on London Road to the new Sorrel Gardens location.

“Before the item was set out, councillor Foster had posted on We Love Biggleswade, a site for which he’s an administrator, that the executive had approved the move.

“The item wasn’t voted on by the committee until some ten minutes later at 10.30am. So how could this have happened?” she asked.

“Although Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker later referred to him as ‘mystic Mark’, it seems unlikely that councillor Foster has suddenly developed psychic abilities.

“It’s more likely that the decision was agreed behind closed doors, before the meeting even started.

“This was seemingly confirmed by councillor Foster, in trying to apologise to the council leader for his faux pas, as he admitted he had a pre-written post ready to go and simply hit the wrong button, posting it too early.”

Councillor Baker asked for details of the date for the closure of the London Road site, referred to in “mystic Mark’s Facebook post”.

Before making her remarks at the meeting, councillor Whitaker wondered “why I’m speaking about this when you’ve announced the decision already”.

Councillor Wenham added: “The executive takes decisions based on the papers before it and doesn’t defer to social media.

