On your marks - before the big push

A Biggleswade scout group is flushed with success after smashing its fundraising record with a loo-ny event.

The Biggleswade Cub Scouting group Neptune completed the Great Biggleswade Loo Push on Saturday, delighting the crowds en route through the Kings Reach estate and collecting donations along the way

Two home made go karts, with thrones of donated loo pans were pushed through the streets by the cubs, helping to raise funds for a new toilet block at the Mafambisa Care Point in South Africa. The Hands at Work charity is a partner with St Andrews Church in Biggleswade.

Stopping for a rest on Baden Powell Way

While cub leaders took to the stage in the first half of the event from Saxon Swimming Pool to Penrose Court, the cubs themselves were able to be pushed along on the return journey

Nick Gurney, Neptune cub leader and member of St Andrews Church said: “We are just overjoyed by the community's response and participation. We had always hoped we would reach the donation target but hitting the amount and surpassing the total is more than what we could have wished for.

"The unconventional take on raising money captured the heart of the Bedfordshire community.”

The group had hoped to raise £1,700. Any extra monies will be used by Hands and Work to help vulnerable people in its community.

A unique use for loo roll

But it’s not the last time the unconventional go karts will be seen through the streets of Biggleswade. They have now been asked to take part in Biggleswade Carnival.

Nick said there were many people to thank, including Hong Dang from Miss Vietnam and Gill Clay, granddaughter of Baden Powell who founded the scout movement, for their donations of loo pans, staff at the Penrose Court care home who provided refreshments, Louise Clark Design for the publicity posters and Sportsform Bedford for the promotional t-shirts as well as the Biggleswade community who came out to support the event.

Said Nick: “We made history on Saturday and captured the imagination of the community.”