Biggleswade dancer to open intensive training course in London for aspiring performers

West End star Chloe-Jo Byrnes who is launching an intensive theatre project at Dance Works in London in May with her partner Neil Moors

During Covid, West End star Chloe-Jo Byrnes taught dancing online and worked in a restaurant and Toolshop to make ends meet.

But now she’s following her dream and will open CJ Theatre Intensives at Dance Works in London on May 26.

It’s aimed at preparing aspiring performers mentally and physically for the entertainment world and connecting them with industry professionals.

She says: “For more than 10 years I’ve been teaching in schools and colleges, who’ve all asked me to develop a West End-inspired workshop for them. But travel and other commitments have made this difficult to arrange – which is why I’ve set up my own programme.”

The 27-year-old – who gained a diploma in musical theatre and dance at Epsom’s Laine Theatre Arts and who’s appeared in Mamma Mia! and various pantomimes as well as on television – says she’s always loved teaching: “I started helping when I was a teenager at Strickland Cook Theatre School.

"At first the idea of teaching online was amazing but after a while, it was tough. Lack of space, too many home distractions, wifi problems . . . wondering if it would ever end. There were times when I’d teach on Zoom early in the morning, do a shift in the restaurant or Toolshop, then go back to Zoom in the evening.”

But despite the hard work and different disciplines involved, Chloe-Jo claims she learned a lot and made many friends.

She says: “The restaurant was a sports bar and wearing a mask all day when you’re in and out of the kitchen wasn’t easy. But I met some great people. The Toolstation was my first pandemic job. I honestly didn’t know if and when the performing arts would be up and running again.

"I knew I had to stay busy but I knew nothing about tools – sorry Dad! But I loved working with the people there and we still keep in touch now. I remember singing and dancing up the aisles and my boss and colleagues really made those early mornings and difficult times amazing."

And she adds: “A big shout out to John, Oz and Karl who all supported me in my journey and came to watch me when I went back into Mamma Mia!”

She met her partner Neil Moors on the Abba show and he will help her at an open day in May.

Chloe-Jo says: “He’s been in the industry more than 20 years and has performed in musicals like Shrek, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Sound of Music and many more. "He’s been an incredible support through the highs and lows and offers a different perspective.”

The couple have two dogs and relax by walking them in the beautiful surrounds of their Kings Reach home.

They moved to Biggleswade in 2022, after recommendations from thespian friends.

"It was close enough to London and not too far from our families Up North," she explains.

Chloe-Joe has been involved with the town’s new venue, the Bigg Theatre, from the beginning: “I volunteered to paint and decorate and now help with social media.

“The local talent is brilliant and it’s amazing to see how music, performing and the arts brings communities together.”