Biggleswade Dental Centre holds grand open day to celebrate new makeover

Biggleswade Dental Centre held an open day this summer to celebrate its new makeover.

The changes were brought about by Hema Dhingra, previously the co-director of the practice, who has recently stepped up as the principal dentist and owner.

With Hema’s keen sense of style, the dental surgery, formerly Ballard and Tucker, is now fully outfitted with the most up to date dental chairs and equipment.

Mayor Councillor Grant Fage (left) attended the ceremony. Image: Biggleswade Dental Centre

A spokesman for Biggleswade Dental Centre said: "This allows the staff to help provide dentistry of the highest standards, while maximising comfort.

"The new and improved seating enables the patients to be more relaxed whilst waiting, along with the modern new décor being brighter and more welcoming.

"These changes will allow Biggleswade Dental Centre which has been established over 80 years to continue to serve the community for years to come."

To showcase the changes, the business held an open day this summer, with attendees including many visitors and patients, as well as the Mayor Grant Fage, Councillor Jonathan Woodhead, and the managing directors from Biggleswade Football Club.

The guests were able to walk through the practice and see the recent changes, whilst enjoying some nibbles and musical entertainment.

The spokesman added: "Gone are the days of fearing the dentist. In the newly refurbished Biggleswade Dental Centre, you will feel welcomed, cared for, and know you are in good hands.