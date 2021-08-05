Biggleswade doctor retires after more than 30 years of caring for the community

Dr William Hollington

The Ivel Medical Centre bade a fond farewell to Dr William Hollington on July 30 – who retires after more than 30 years of caring for the community.

Dr Hollington joined what was then ‘Dr Morris and partners’ in 1987.

As well as providing care to the patients of Biggleswade he developed many other areas of expertise including occupational medicine, palliative care and care of the elderly.

He also served for many years on the LMC and at locality level helping to develop and improve delivery of new services for patients.

Dr Hollington was also instrumental in facilitating the move from the converted terraced houses in The Baulk to the current modern site in Chestnut Avenue.

A spokesman for the centre said: “His care of his patients extended far outside normal surgery hours frequently calling and visiting patients when their condition required during his own time off.