Biggleswade family set up ‘Cost a Bomb Beagle’ appeal to help pay for pet dog Rosie’s life-saving op

A desperate family have set up a fundraiser to help pay for vet’s bills to cover the cost of life-saving surgery for their beloved pet dog Rosie.

Owner Donna Richardson, of Biggleswade, says Beagle Rosie is recovering from surgery to remove her gallbladder, spleen and partial liver, having spent an agonising few days in ICU.

The surgery which took place at Davies Veterinary Specialists near Shillington, went as well as could have been expected but costs were not fully covered by pet insurance and have already wiped out Donna’s savings. Vet bills so far have amounted to £12,500.

Said Donna: “I have set up this fundraiser as we have maxed out our insurance with Petplan and really need a little help to cover the rest of the costs and some ongoing medications.

“We are also trying to pick up bank shifts in the hospitals we work at to help and are likely to need to do that for the next six to 12 months.

“We were covered for £4,000 and had asked for this to be increased at the time of renewal but this was refused by the insurance underwriting team as we had maxed it out two years on the trot.”

Donna explained the situation had left the family in a very difficult position with daughter Chantelle Ward even helping out by also ploughing all her savings to help pay to save Rosie’s life.

Donna adopted Rosie as a rescue dog nine years ago. She is now ten and a half and a much loved member of the family, so there was no question they wanted vets to try to save her life when she became ill.

“We were given three options – either put her to sleep, bring her home and treat the gut condition, she wouldn’t have lasted 24 hours as we now know the gallbladder was about to burst, or have the surgery which was high risk and high cost, added Donna.

“She is by no means out of the woods yet as gallbladder removal is risky for 14 days post op – at present we are just taking things hour by hour.

“They are monitoring Rosie and giving us regular updates, they have been really good.”

Donna said the family had already had a tough week as their cat Princess collapsed out of the blue and had to be rushed to Village Vet in St Albans. She was treated for severe clinical shock and vets saved her life. However, the family were told sadly she had a huge tumour on her spleen which is inoperable and has been brought home for palliative care.

Added Donna: "We were already devastated at this news and then this happened with Rosie in the early hours of Monday morning. It’s so worrying

“I am simply asking if people would be kind enough to forgo their morning coffee and instead donate that cost to Rosie’s fundraiser ’Cost a Bomb Beagle’?”