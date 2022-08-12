Biggleswade Fire Station postpones open day as hot weather means crew in high demand

Biggleswade Fire Station has postponed its open day due to the hot weather, as it expects its crew will be in high demand.

By Jo Robinson
Friday, 12th August 2022, 5:06 pm
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Unfortunately, due to the hot weather and the expected demand on our resources and crew, Biggleswade Fire Station has had to postpone their open day this Sunday, August 14.”

Members of the public are asked to keep their eyes on @bedsfire socials for a new date.

The event has been postponed. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

You can find out more information on the Twitter or Facebook pages.

