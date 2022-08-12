Biggleswade Fire Station postpones open day as hot weather means crew in high demand

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Unfortunately, due to the hot weather and the expected demand on our resources and crew, Biggleswade Fire Station has had to postpone their open day this Sunday, August 14.”
Members of the public are asked to keep their eyes on @bedsfire socials for a new date.
Most Popular
-
1
No hosepipe ban in Biggleswade area says Anglian Water
-
2
Pub in Biggleswade saved as plans to turn the listed building into a house are rejected
-
3
Fine for Central Beds Council after special needs plan delay caused 'injustice' to pupil
-
4
Have your say over plans to increase walking and cycling in Central Bedfordshire
-
5
More than 400 potential victims of modern slavery identified in Bedfordshire last year