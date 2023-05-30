Biggleswade 'flagship' play park reopens after makeover featuring new inclusive equipment

The new park is now open

Biggleswade Town Council has announced the transformation work carried out at its flagship play and leisure space is complete.

The outdoor space has been turned into a welcoming and fit-for-purpose space for all ages and physical abilities to enjoy – with the new wood and steel play equipment set to serve the children of Biggleswade for many years to come. More than 1,400 plants and trees have been installed by the Public Realm Team.

Cllr Mark Foster, Mayor for Biggleswade said: “I am delighted that we will opening the long awaited, much-anticipated, new improved Franklins Recreation Ground. The town council has a long-term plan to invest in improvements in its play areas, with Franklins being the first.

There is new play equipment in the park

"We looked very carefully at the type and variety of equipment, with some inclusive pieces, to enhance the area and improve landscaping and access. This is now a very different play area, and I do hope it is enjoyed and appreciated for many years to come. My young children and grandchildren are definitely very keen to try it out!”

Cllr Michael North, chairman of the Public Lands & Open Spaces Committee said: "We are delighted with the result of the major project providing a huge enhancement on the play area facilities for our residents. The final touches of the landscaping carried out by our Town Council Public Realm team have really added value to the appearance and attractiveness of the site."

