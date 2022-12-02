Community heroes Preen CIC are appealing for donations as the Cost of Living crisis sees poverty levels "worse now than at the end of the Second World War."

The Sun Street company sells second hand furniture to fund food, household products and toiletries for the needy, but has seen a five to six fold increase in appeals this year alone. The team will be feeding at least 2,000 families in December – and will need community support more than ever in January and February when demand will "climb steeply".

Business manager, Simon Lewis, said: "People were broke, skint, ten years ago but it's worse now than it was at the end of the Second World War. Those who were already poor are now in abject poverty. If it wasn't for food banks and people opening their doors, then people would be dying.

Some of the items needed in the advent appeal: chocolate spread, mustard, cooking oil, crackers and biscuits.

"Some people are too proud to ask for help. Some have been eating one meal a day for the last year. There's people facing Stage 4 cancer who have no food and no money. There's people on parole, on the streets, with no money and nowhere to stay."

Preen CIC was initially set up as a project which sold cheap furniture to the public. It used to have a little room to store food to be handed out in emergencies, but about eight years ago "there was a sudden need", and the team was seeing about ten people a week, now using the furniture sales to fund food donations.

Simon said: "Now it's worse than ever, and I don't think people realise the crisis we are in. We haven't had the really cold weather yet. It's going to be February when the cold hits and people's December bills come in. We don't have enough food to cope this Christmas, let alone treats."

As part of its Christmas appeal, Preen CIC has launched a reverse advent calendar with 24 items it needs: hot chocolate, tubs of sweets, pickles, cooking oils, tinned fish, cheese crackers, biscuits/shortbread, fruit cocktails, chocolate spread, fizzy pop, fruit juice cartons, bars of chocolate, cake, mustard, jelly, jam, peanuts, custard, fruit and nut mix, tinned meat, cooking sauces, pancake batter mix, chocolate cereal, and Christmas crackers.

Simon added: "We normally have volunteers to share the load in the food bank but can’t have them in the building at the moment because it’s very full and falling to pieces. We desperately need new premises next year or all our services could be at risk."

The public can drop off advent or furniture donations to the shop (it can also collect furniture). Christmas donations need to be with Preen CIC by December 15, in order to hand them out in time. If people would prefer to donate an amount of money directly, they can send it to: [email protected] or send it to its bank at 20-41-12 Acc no 33550974.

