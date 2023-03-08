Biggleswade funeral directors appeals for Easter eggs donations for care homes

A funeral directors is appealing for people to donate Easter eggs to spread some joy to care home residents.

Woodman & Son Funeral Directors in Biggleswade is once again holding its annual Easter Egg appeal and asking businesses and organisations, community groups, and residents to donate Easter eggs or other chocolate gifts for delivery to care homes in and around the town ahead of the Easter weekend.

Kay Boschert, business leader at Woodman & Son, said: “We hope the local community will support us and help make Easter a more enjoyable time for residents of local care homes. The team at Woodman & Son Funeral Directors hope to help bring a smile to the faces of others that may not have been expecting an Easter egg.”

An Easter basket filled with eggs. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)