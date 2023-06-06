Biggleswade duck race

Biggleswade is about to go quackers again.

Plastic ducks will be raced along the River Ivel on Sunday, June 11, as part of the run up to the annual carnival parade.

The event starts off by the Dan Albone Car Park, close to the bridge near Sainsbury’s and promises to be a fantastic family fun day

There will be a performance from the Shannon express choir at 12.45pm, demonstrations from Biggleswade fire brigade and you can find out about the history of the area with Biggleswade history society.

Bring a picnic blanket and get some lunch from one of the food and drink stalls.

Harris’ mini fair will be there to entertain the little ones, and adults can visit one of the carnival volunteer stalls of crafts, glitter tattoos, sweets,, mini disco, colouring competition, tombola, games and activities for everyone.

Duck sales are open on the day at 12noon, or on the market square on June 10 with the first of five races at 2pm. £1 per duck with 1st place winning £25, 2nd place £15 and 3rd place £10.

The car park will be closed from 7am, June 11 and motorists are asked to avoid parking in Royal Oak Close. Toilets are located at the Cricket club or Sainsbury’s. in the event the River is too high for the event to go ahead as planned the provisional preferred date is Sunday, July 2.

Proceeds raised from these stalls will be going to carnival charities.

The rest of the week features a darts tournament on June 13, Bingo Night on June 14, both at the Biggleswade social club, and the big event itself on June 17 with the carnival parade. This year’s theme is Toys and Games, and is dedicated to long standing committee member and ex chair Jim Brady.

The parade starts at 2pm from The Weatherley Centre and finishes at Biggleswade United FC.

The events continue with a quiz night on June 21 and the kids disco and raffle draw and finale at Biggleswade social club, on June 26.