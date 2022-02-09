Biggleswade Glow Beatz is 'exercise in disguise!'

A bright Biggleswade fitness class is bringing the town alive during the darkest months of the year.

Glow Beatz, based at The Weatherley Centre, has taken Bedfordshire by storm since its arrival four years ago.

The pulsing, popular sessions see classmates hit the dancefloor with glowsticks - and all whilst in the dark - turning the room into a pumping 90s rave.

Lisa Hillier Fitness.

Presenter and choreographer Lisa Hillier, of Lisa Hillier Fitness, said: "I call it exercise in disguise! People have so much fun and submerge themselves in the music.

"They love the nostalgic feel - we play club tunes from the past - and people can escape the outside world for 45 minutes."

Everyone receives a free pair of glowsticks when they arrive, and thanks to tracks from Groove Armada, Major Lazer, and Becky Hill, there's soon cause to wave them in the air and keep moving.

The music varies from 'old skool' club classics to to current chart hits, and Lisa switches a new routine in every two weeks to keep things fresh.

Lisa Hillier Fitness

However, it's not just about remembering your disco days gone by.

Lisa, 47, said: "I love helping people to change their lives, and giving them that aspect of escapism.

"It really does help with people's confidence and body awareness. I notice that some people arrive and for the first few week's they are covered up and hide at the back, but then you see them come out of their shell a little bit more and let themselves go - they'll come wearing a bright pair of leggings and gradually creep forward."

Lisa herself has plenty of energy to give, having once been a West End star in hits such as We Will Rock You, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Starlight Express, and Mamma Mia, in which she understudied the character of 'Sophie'.

Lisa Hillier Fitness.

"I still can't believe I was part of it - it feels like a different life," she told the Chronicle.

Lisa later moved to Potton to settle down and have a family, but after giving birth to baby number two, she admits she "wasn't in a good place."

"I found a Zumba poster saying come to this class," said Lisa. "I thought, I'm going to need to do exercise; I'm going to teach it!"

Lisa set up her own Zumba class in 2011 and hasn't looked back, being invited to join the Beatz company five years ago as a presenter and choreographer.

She then branched out and started her own Glow Beatz classes - normal Beatz sessions cover genres from MoTown to disco - whilst during lockdown she and her husband launched GroovX, providing royalty-free music, and choreography, that instructors could use to teach online.

Encouraging residents to join Glow Beatz, Lisa concluded: "If you want something that's fun, if you want to exercise or try something different for the first time, then come to Glow Beatz. Our youngest is in their early 20s and our oldest member is in their 60s - it's for everyone.

"Come along and you'll be smiling on a natural high!"

A full list of Lisa's classes are as follows: Monday - 10am Gamlingay Zumba Gold; Tuesday - 10am Biggleswade Zumba Gold; Tuesday 7.30pm Biggleswade Glow Beatz; Wednesday 10am Sandy Zumba Gold; Wednesday - 7.45pm Glow Beatz; Friday - 10am Biggleswade Zumba Gold; Friday - 11am Biggleswade Fitness Pilates.

Classes are £7 and booking is essential.