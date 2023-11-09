Toilets at the Crown Hotel get Platinum Plus rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Biggleswade pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The Crown Hotel in the High Street has been awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

The Crown Hotel's toilets have been given a Platinum Plus rating

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Neil, manager at The Crown Hotel, a Wetherspoon pub said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent

condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Crown Hotel have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub deserves its platinum plus award.”