Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Biggleswade Library reopens its doors this month after being transformed into a modern facility and community hub for residents, with a children’s centre, registrars office and help for people moving to online banking.

The library will re-open during the October half-term, from Tuesday 24th, with children’s events planned during the week including crafts, a scavenger hunt and Halloween themed activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The refurbishments have enhanced the current library layout, made better use of the space, and enabled additional services to be offered within the building. The improvements to the library include a bigger children’s library, an improved IT zone, increased study space, new books, a microfiche reading machine and self-service machines and improved Wi-Fi.

The new library in Biggleswade. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Library staff will be on hand to show customers around the new library.

There have also been crucial improvements made to the building including new ventilation, flooring, furniture, and shelving.

Starting November 1, the registration service will be available in an office located in the library building from Wednesday to Friday, operating between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm for registrations for births, deaths, marriages, and civil partnerships exclusively; ceremonies will take place at different locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biggleswade Children’s Centre will begin to deliver services from this new location from November, being fully operational from January. Offering a sneak preview from 9.00 am to 3.30 pm on Tuesday 24 October 2023, the centre's staff will be available to offer information about current and future services.

Barclays Bank will host a weekly advice centre in the library, from Tuesday to Thursday, operating between 10am and 4pm. The purpose of this centre is to provide support and guidance to customers looking to transition to online services.

Councillor Simon Ford, Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive member for highways and waste, with a responsibility for libraries and culture, said: “Our revamped library is set to take on a pivotal role at the heart of the community, offering a wide range of essential services to our residents. We have made substantial investments in the renovation of the building, resulting in a state-of-the-art library that will offer excellent community services to our residents.”