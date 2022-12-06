Biggleswade Library will close on Christmas Eve for 'major refurbishment' - and is due to reopen next summer

Biggleswade Library is to undergo a major refurbishment and will shut its doors from Christmas Eve until summer 2023.

On Saturday, December 24, at 1pm the building will close to allow for works to progress. The refurbishment will improve the current library layout, making "better use of the existing space" and enabling additional services to be offered within the building.

Advertisement

The changes will include a bigger children’s library; an improved information technology (IT) zone; increased study space; new books, a microfiche reading machine and self-service machines; improved Wi-Fi; a children’s centre; and a registration service.

Biggleswade Library. Image: Google Maps.

A Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) spokesman said: "To achieve this, we plan to make crucial improvements to the building including new ventilation, flooring, furniture, and shelving. The building will also be upgraded to function more efficiently and sustainably."

Customers are advised to prepare for the closure by checking that the library has their current email address, because communications about reservations and the library re-opening will be sent via email. Readers can also download the Libby and BorrowBox apps to their smartphone or tablet, so they can access ebooks and audiobooks. It is advised that customers check that they have their library card number and pin number, too, so that they can reserve items and digital resources.

Advertisement

Residents can visit the library in the run up to Christmas. All items on loan on December 24 will be extended to become due back on August 31. While the library is closed, customers will also be able to borrow books and use the full range of library services at any Central Bedfordshire Library (the closest local libraries can be found in Sandy and Potton), while they can also download ebooks and audiobooks, magazines and newspapers at home using the Libby, BorrowBox and Pressreader apps.

Customers who struggle to visit an alternative library or the Saxon Centre can, on a temporary basis and if they meet the eligibility requirements, use the Home Library Service until the library re-opens.

Advertisement