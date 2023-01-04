Biggleswade-based runner Jason Akenbrook is putting his best foot forward to prepare for this year’s London Marathon.

Jason works as a warehouse supervisor at fruit and vegetable wholesalers G&M Growers in Upper Caldecote, so knows a healthy diet of fruit and vegetables is vital to his training regime.

Advertisement

But he’s also hoping childhood friend and work colleague Leon Swift can help get him in shape ahead of the big run.

Jason, right, with work colleague and fellow runner Leon Swift

Leon, 40, from Biggleswade, started running six years ago and completed the 2022 London marathon in three hours and 31 minutes, hitting the headlines when he helped TOWIE (The Only Way Is Essex) celebrity Mark Wright, finish the run after struggling with cramp.

Jason, 41, of Shillington, who lists his hobbies as supporting Spurs and showing Welsh ponies in hand, said: “I go to the football with Leon as often as I can get tickets. “We've known each other since school and Leon's mum Teresa calls me her second son.

Advertisement

“I've only been running for five years, since taking part in an Obstacle Course Racing event for a friend's 40th birthday. I thought if I was going to run I should do the best I can, and got as fit as possible. I was soon surprised at how much I enjoyed pounding the pavement and I've been a regular runner ever since.”

Jason, supported by wife Tara and children Ethan, 10 and Niamh, seven, is npw really looking forward to the challenge of the London Marathon. “I think it's the ultimate event for any runner. I'm raising money for the Herts MS Therapy Centre in Letchworth, a local charity and a special one too.”

Advertisement

Leon with TOWIE star Mark Wright at the finishing line of the 2022 London Marathon

Jason, a member of Biggleswade running club, Runners Need, has competed in several half-marathons and completed a little over the full marathon distance of 26.2 miles in six hours over a tricky terrain at Hinchingbrooke in Huntingdon. “I did as many 5km laps as possible and completed nine of them in all.”

Advertisement

You can sponsor Jason here.